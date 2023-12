The Philippines narrowed its growth target range for next year to 6.5% to 7.5%, but kept its 6.5% to 8.0% growth goal for 2025-2028, a government inter-agency panel said on Friday.

For this year, the government still expects growth to come in the 6.0% to 7.0% range.

— Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty