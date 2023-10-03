‘Taas sahod’: Commuters react to LTFRB’s P1 jeepney fare hike approval

Calls to increase workers’ salaries were made again following the approved fare hike of public utility jeepneys (PUJ) across the country.

The LTFRB on October 3 approved the P1 provisional fare increase of PUJs. This applies to both the modern and traditional jeepneys.

This change will take effect starting October 8.

The LTFRB’s decision also came after a hearing with transport groups who earlier filed multiple petitions for fare adjustments, citing the rise in fuel costs and basic commodities.

Social media users, who had been jeepney commuters, shook their heads at this. They took to social media to air their frustrations about their pay relative to the rise in their costs of living.

“Itaas niyo rin sana ang sahod ng mga manggagawa di yung puro bilihin lang,” a Facebook user commented.

“Tapos yung sahod pahirapan na itaas. Pero pag taas pamasahe bakit ambilis nila iapprove. Paano naman kaming mga empleyado,” another Facebook user said.

“Tumataas na lahat pero yung taas-sahod walang usad,” an X user complained.

Other Filipinos also recalled that this has been the third time that jeepneys raised their fares under the current administration.

In 2022, PUJs have adjusted their base fares in two months — P11 in July and P12 in October.

Some social media users, meanwhile, remarked that the cost of public transport might reach P20 faster than the campaign promise of lowering the cost per kilogram of rice to P20 in the market.

“Mas mauuna pang P20 yung pamasahe kesa sa pinapangarap na P20 na bigas,” another X user commented.

Officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) have previously admitted that fulfilling the promise of lowering the price of rice per kilo to P20 in the next two years is a tall order.

“Next two years? Baka mahirap po,” DA Undersecretary for policy, planning and regulations Mercedita Sombilla was quoted in a report as saying.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is also the head of the DA.

LTFRB, on the other hand, has yet to issue a new fare matrix to the public.

The transport agency also did not specify if other public utility vehicles (PUV) are covered by this change in policy.