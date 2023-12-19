‘Presyong round-trip’: Criticisms vs viral scheme of P11K-worth taxi ride to NAIA

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is verifying a video showing a supposed taxi driver who overcharged passengers at the airport.

The video has reportedly been circulating on Facebook. It showed a group of tourists who were charged a hefty P11,000 taxi fare to go to the Terminal 4 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

It initially showed a taxi driver and a man who presented the passengers with a large, laminated card titled “airport-accredited regular taxi service meter rate.” The card bore the logo of the Department of Tourism (DOT) for supposed credibility.

The exorbitant meter rates shown in the laminated card were:

Terminal 1 – P11,500

Terminal 2 – P12,000

Terminal 3 – P13,500

Terminal 4 – P10,300

These costs were charged per passenger.

The Facebook user who uploaded the video said on the post that the driver allegedly locked the taxi doors, forcing the passengers to pay up.

The driver allegedly settled for P5,000 for each passenger after the latter convinced him that it was only the money they had.

This incident reached the LTFRB.

In a statement, LTFRB spokesperson Celine Pialago said that the board is currently investigating and checking the authenticity of the video.

“We take such matters seriously and are committed to ensuring the integrity and fairness of taxi services. Our priority is to uphold the standards of service and protect the rights of passengers,” Pialago said.

She also said that LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III encourages people who have similar experiences to report them to the agency.

“Chair Guadiz assures the public that the LTFRB remains dedicated to addressing any violations promptly and implementing necessary actions to maintain the quality of public transportation services,” Pialago said.

This news elicited criticisms from Filipinos who shared that drivers have been running this “scam” at the airport for a long time now.

“This scam has been going on for YEARS. Slammed the doors of two airport cabs when they handed me their laminated rates,” an X user said.

“THIS IS NOT A NEW PROBLEM. MATAGAL NA YAN,” another X user commented.

Other Filipinos, meanwhile, quipped that the fares are the same value as international plane trips.

“11K?!?!?! Out of the country plane ticket na yan eh,” a Filipino on X reacted.

“Wow, presyong round trip international flights!” another X user commented.

“Parang nag eroplano ka na din?” another Pinoy on X said.

The scheme of overcharging taxi drivers at the airport was also previously brought to light after Seventeen’s Joshua Hong narrated that he and his mother were victims of one during their short trip in the Philippines.

The LTFRB quickly responded to this incident. The board reminded public utility vehicle drivers and operators to comply with the agency’s policies to improve their services to the public.

READ: Fare overpricing, taxi drivers, Joshua Hong: Topics that gained buzz amid Seventeen concert