Operators, drivers cautioned vs overcharging amid holiday rush

During this holiday rush, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) operators and drivers were reminded that overcharging and declining passengers are against the law.

“Ngayong kapaskuhan, patuloy at mas pinaigting ang pagganap ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) sa tungkulin nito na tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng mga pasahero sa mga pampublikong sasakyan at terminal mula sa pananamantala ng ilang indibidwal sa kanilang pagbiyahe,” the LTFRB said on Tuesday.

The prohibited practices cited in LTFRB’s advisory are:

Overpricing passengers

Declining passengers

Tampered taxi meters

These are based on the following administrative order and memorandum circular:

The Joint Administrative Order 2014-01 or the “Revised schedule of fines and penalties for violations of laws, rules and regulations governing land and transportation”

The Memorandum Circular 2011-004 or the “Revised terms and conditions to operate public transportation services”

The transport agency pointed said that those who will prohibit the may face penalties.

“Kaugnay nito, mayroong katumbas na parusa o multa para sa mga operator o tsuper sakaling mapatunayan ang kanilang pagsuway sa alinman sa mga paglabag na sakop ng nasabing JAO at MC,” LTFRB said.

They may be fined the following:

First violation – P5,000

Second violation – P10,000 and impoundment or disposal of vehicle

Third violation – P15,000 and cancelation of the Certificate of Public Convenience

For commuters, the transport agency advised commuters to observe vigilance when taking public transportation this season.

“Samantala, muling payo naman ng LTFRB sa mga komyuter na doblehin ang pag-iingat at pagiging alerto sa biyahe upang maiwasan ang pagiging biktima ng anumang pananamantala sa mga pampublikong transportasyon,” it said.

“Kung mangyaring makaranas o makasaksi ng problema o aberya sa biyahe, maaari itong ipagbigay-alam sa aming hotline (1342) o makipag-ugnayan sa aming official social media accounts upang agad na maaksyunan ang inyong pangangailangan,” the regulatory board also said.

The LTFRB’s advisory was issued more than a week after a video showing an alleged scheme of a taxi driver charging passengers over P10,000 circulated across social media.

It also brought to light similar experiences of overpriced trips, tampered meters and other fraudulent activities from other commuters.