Church leaders urgently push for fossil fuel phaseout as COP28 nears end

The call comes after a new text for the Global Stocktake (GST) was released on the eve of the climate conference scheduled last day.

According to the delegates, the text featured significantly weakened language compared to earlier drafts regarding the urgency of transitioning to clean energy, especially in terms of phasing out fossil fuels in accordance with the best available climate science.

The GST is one of the biggest features of the climate conference, as it sees parties taking stock of climate action and gaps to keep global temperature rise from going beyond the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5°C or the less ambitious 2°C.

Bishop Gerry Alminaza, head of the National Laudato Si’ Program of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, said thousands came to COP28 with the hope that it will deliver the climate action “we all so desperately seek”.

“But the latest Global Stocktake is crushing that hope,” Alminaza said.

He said the global leaders have the moral duty to use the remaining hours of this climate conference to deliver action compatible with 1.5°C, and herald a full and equitable phaseout of all fossil fuels.

“Now is their chance to make a courageous decision to pursue the global common good above their national interests,” he said. “Our time is running out!”

Fr. Edwin Gariguez (right), lead convenor of the Protect Verde Island Passage (Protect VIP) network in the Philippines, at the COP28 in Dubai, UAE.