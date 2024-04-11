Philippines eyes $100 billion in investment deals from summit with US, Japan

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. President of the Philippines speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 15, 2023. (Reuters/Carlos Barria/File Photo)

MANILA — The Philippines is eyeing around $100 billion in investment deals in the next five to 10 years from the country’s trilateral summit with the United States and Japan, the presidential office said in a statement, quoting its ambassador to Washington.

The investments would cover a range of different sectors including energy and digital infrastructure, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said, quoting Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manual Romualdez.

“We’re talking about a hundred billion in investments in the next five to ten years,” the PCO said, quoting Romualdez.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is in Washington for a first-of-a-kind trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts.

