Trilateral cooperation with US and the Philippines is important, says Japan PM

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a trilateral summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2024. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

TOKYO— Japan, the United States and the Philippines share the view that trilateral cooperation between them is important for the future, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday after a summit involving all three countries.

Nothing was decided on whether to hold the trilateral meeting regularly, he said adding that they had discussed a wide range of issues, including supply chains, infrastructure and diplomacy.

Kishida is in the United States on a state visit.

