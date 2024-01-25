Marcos to visit Vietnam next week — Vietnam foreign ministry

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will be in Vietnam next week for a two-day official visit, Vietnam’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Marcos will meet Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong and other leaders during the visit starting Monday, ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang told a regular briefing, adding the two countries have close security and defense ties and the Philippines would continue to be Vietnam’s largest rice export market.

