US raises concerns about destabilization in South China Sea with Chinese minister

By
Reuters
-
June 28, 2024 - 12:54 PM
Ayungin Shoal
Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are pictured near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. (Reuters/Adrian Portugal/File Photo)

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell raised concerns about China’s “destabilizing actions in the South China Sea” with the country’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu during a call on Thursday, the State Department said.

“The Deputy Secretary also reiterated that U.S. commitments to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty remain ironclad,” the readout said.

