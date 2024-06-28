US reiterates ‘ironclad’ commitment to Philippines amid China actions in South China Sea

WASHINGTON — The United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Philippines’ security amid China’s actions in the South China Sea, the White House said on Thursday after talks between the two countries’ national security advisers.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Philippine counterpart, Eduardo Año, on Wednesday “discussed shared concerns over the People’s Republic of China’s dangerous and escalatory actions against the Philippines’ lawful maritime operations near Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea,” the White House said in a statement.

