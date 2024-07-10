Russian corvette conducts drills with Chinese warships in Philippine Sea, TASS reports

A Russian Sovershennyi corvette and Chinese warships conducted training exercises while patrolling in the Philippine Sea, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet press services.

“The Pacific Fleet Sovershennyi corvette, together with a detachment of PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy warships … conducted training to inspect a suspicious vessel during a joint naval patrol in the Philippine Sea,” TASS cited the press service as saying.

“During the episode of inspecting a suspicious vessel, Russian and Chinese naval sailors worked out an algorithm for joint actions.”

No details were given on the origin of the “suspicious vessel”.

