Reactions to shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Here are reactions after Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

REPUBLICAN FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

“I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country.”

REPUBLICAN U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON

“Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene. I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned.”

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR J.D. VANCE, A POSSIBLE TRUMP RUNNING MATE

“Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

“Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement.”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. HOUSE MINORITY LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. REPRESENTATIVE AND FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI

“As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND

“The FBI, ATF, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and the Department’s National Security Division are currently working with the Secret Service as well as state and local law enforcement partners on the ground in Butler, Pennsylvania. My heart is with the former President, those injured, and the family of the spectator killed in this horrific attack. We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and violence like this is an attack on our democracy. The Justice Department will bring every available resource to bear to this investigation.”

U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

“DHS and the Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate the shooting. We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today. We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security. Maintaining the security of the Presidential candidates and their campaign events is one of our Department’s most vital priorities.”

U.S. DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN

“The entire Department of Defense condemns this violence, which has absolutely no place in our democracy. This is not the way that we resolve our differences in America, and it must never be. I’m relieved that reports indicate former President Trump is safe, and I am praying for him and his family and everyone affected by this appalling incident.”

REPUBLICAN FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH

“Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”

DEMOCRATIC FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER’S ORGANIZATION, THE CARTER CENTER

“The Carter Center condemns the violence that took place at former President Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania. While we don’t know all the facts, we do know that all Americans should be able to gather peaceably without fear of violence. Our thoughts are with President Trump and all those affected by this horrific act, and we call on all Americans to embrace civility in our democratic processes.”

U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES’ SPOKESPERSON:

“The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns this act of political violence. He sends his best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery.”

TRUMP MEDIA CEO DEVIN NUNES:

“I thank God President Trump survived the assassination attempt and is now safe. The situation demands a fast, thorough federal investigation to determine all the circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify if any additional persons were involved. I also call for the federal government to provide any security resources requested by President Trump to guarantee his safety.”

REPUBLICAN U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

“Democrats wanted this to happen. They’ve wanted Trump gone for years and they’re prepared to do anything to make that happen.”

REPUBLICAN U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MATT GAETZ, IN SOCIAL MEDIA POST OF VIDEO SHOWING A BLOODIED TRUMP WITH HIS FIST IN THE AIR

“FIGHT!”

DEMOCRATIC FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE GABBY GIFFORDS, WHO WAS SHOT IN 2011 AND LATER FOUNDED A GUN CONTROL GROUP

“Political violence is terrifying. I know. I’m holding former president Trump, and all those affected by today’s indefensible act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable—never.”

NO. 2 U.S. HOUSE REPUBLICAN STEVE SCALISE, WHO WAS SHOT IN 2017 IN AN ACT OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE

“For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America. Clearly we’ve seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER ON X

“I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON X

“I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA ON X

“We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery.

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON X:

“Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE ON X

“The incident at former President Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe.

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA

“The attack against former President Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable.”

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON ON X:

“I’m shocked by the events at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally today. My thoughts are with the former President, his family and the victims of this attack. No country should encounter such political violence.”

TAIWAN PRESIDENT LAI CHING-TE ON X

“My thoughts and prayers are with former US President Trump and I wish him a swift recovery. Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack.

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR ON X:

“It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.

Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme.”

THAI PRIME MINISTER SRETTHA THAVISIN ON X

“I am appalled to learn of the shooting incident during former President Trump’s rally. We are strongly concerned and do not tolerate such forms of violence. On behalf of the Thai people, I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with the injured and affected families.”

AMAZON FOUNDER JEFF BEZOS:

“Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families.”

APPLE CEO TIM COOK:

“I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence.”

CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MICROSOFT, SATYA NADELLA

“There is simply no place for any type of violence in our society. Sending my best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery and to all those impacted by today’s horrific event.”

