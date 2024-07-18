Philippines has bipartisan US support on the South China Sea, envoy says

The Philippines has bipartisan support from the United States, with both Republicans and Democrats “very concerned” over developments in the South China Sea, Manila’s ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said on Thursday.

In an interview with DZBB radio, Romualdez said the support that the Philippines is getting from the United States is “tremendous,” and Manila expects to receive “a lot more” in U.S. foreign military financing next year.

