Philippines says actions of China air force ‘illegal’ and ‘reckless’

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. strongly condemns the Chinese air force’s actions at Scarborough Shoal, his communications office said on Sunday, describing them as “unjustified, illegal and reckless”.

READ: AFP condemns China air force for ‘dangerous’ acts in South China Sea

“We have hardly started to calm the waters, and it is already worrying that there could be instability in our airspace,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Jacqueline Wong