‘Come home for safety,’ bishop urges Filipinos in Lebanon

A Catholic bishop appealed to Filipinos in Lebanon to follow government instructions and come home for their safety amid escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

Bishop Rupert Santos of Stella Maris Philippines said that the government is working to ensure their safe return to the country.

“For your safety, please continue to follow the directives of the Philippine government,” said Santos, who is also the bishop of Antipolo.

“Stay strong and keep faith. Your resilience is an inspiration to us all, and soon, you will be reunited with your families, where you can find peace and security once more,” he said.

The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon earlier called on Filipinos to evacuate the country due to rising tensions while the airport remains operational.

Despite an urgent advisory for all 11,000 Filipinos in Lebanon to leave, only about 1,000 have expressed willingness to return, according to the foreign affairs department.

The bishop assured the OFWs in Lebanon as well as their families of his prayers, reminding them that “they are not alone”.

“The entire nation stands with you, praying for your safety and swift return home,” he said.