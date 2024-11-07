Marcos congratulates Trump, hopeful for ‘unshakeable alliance’

— The president of U.S. ally the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday as the Republican candidate claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, saying his robust leadership would result in a better future.

“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force of good that will blaze a path of prosperity and amity, in the region, and in both sides of the Pacific,” Marcos said in a statement.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty