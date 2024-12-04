United States condemns Chinese ‘dangerous maneuvers’ in South China Sea

Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, says Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2024) that the #ChineseCoastGuard fired a water cannon twice at BRP Datu Pagbuaya and "intentionally sideswiped" the vessel in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc. The vessel is on routine maritime patrol to support Filipino fishers in the area. (Screenshot via NTF-WPS)

MANILA— The United States condemned on Wednesday China’s “unlawful use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers” in the South China Sea, its top envoy to Manila said on Wednesday.

READ: Philippines, China trade accusations on South China Sea confrontation | Philippine Coast Guard says encountered ‘aggressive’ Chinese actions near Scarborough Shoal

China’s actions disrupted Philippine maritime operations and put lives at risk, Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said on social media platform X, adding that the U.S. stands with like-minded allies in support of a free and open Pacific.

