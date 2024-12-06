Philippines agrees to transfer proposal for prisoner Mary Jane Veloso, Indonesia says

JAKARTA — The Philippines has agreed to Jakarta’s proposed transfer procedures for the repatriation of a Philippine woman who was sentenced to death for drug trafficking, Indonesia’s senior minister for law and human rights affairs said on Friday.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra told Reuters that he and his Philippine counterpart would sign the agreement later on Friday, and said it was expected that the prisoner, Mary Jane Veloso, could return to her home country before Christmas.

“As instructed by President Prabowo, if possible, we could resolve this case before Christmas,” Yusril said.

Indonesia last month agreed to repatriate Veloso, a domestic helper and mother of two, who was arrested in Yogyakarta in 2010 after being found with 2.6 kg of heroin concealed in a suitcase. She received a last-minute reprieve from execution in 2015.

Yusril said the Philippines agreed on several terms proposed by Indonesia, including respecting the Indonesian court’s sentencing of Veloso and her status as prisoner in Indonesia.

Indonesia would respect any decision made by the Philippines after Veloso returned home, including if she was given clemency, he added.

She will also be banned from coming to Indonesia, he added.

Indonesia also said that the agreement was “reciprocal”.

“If one day Indonesia asks for its citizens jailed in the Philippines to be returned, they must consider it,” Yusril said.

After the signing, Indonesia and the Philippines would discuss technicalities on Veloso’s transfer and then decide the date of her return.

Veloso was spared from execution after Philippine officials asked Joko Widodo, then Indonesia’s president, to let her testify against members of a human and drug smuggling ring.

She had always maintained her innocence, saying she was an unwitting drug mule for a Philippine employment recruiter.

Indonesia has also agreed to send back to Australia the remaining five members of a drug smuggling ring called Bali Nine, although both countries are still negotiating terms of the transfer.

France has also requested Indonesia for repatriation of another death row prisoner, Serge Atlaoui, convicted of drug offenses. Jakarta had yet to decide on the request.

— Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by John Mair