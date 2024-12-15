‘Maagang pamasko’: Lawmaker renews calls to extend train operations ahead of holidays

Calls to extend the operations of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) until midnight were raised anew as traffic conditions worsened ahead of the Christmas season.

Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendaña on Wednesday, December 11, shared a link to an online petition calling for the extension of the railway operations for night shift workers and other passengers.

The lawmaker first shared the petition on Tuesday, December 10, for the International Human Rights Day, saying that Akbayan “recognizes that a safe and efficient public transportation system is a human right.”

The next day, Cendaña reshared the link and renewed his appeal for the initiative, linking it to the worsening traffic conditions in the metro as the holiday season approaches.

“Simulan na natin ngayong holiday season ang pag-extend ng MRT-LRT hours hanggang 12 midnight,” he said in a statement.

“Maraming manggagawa tulad ng nasa mall, fast food chains, at BPO [business processing outsourcing] ang naka-closing shift at hindi na inaabutan ng byahe,” the lawmaker added.

“Tulad ng ibang Asian countries, dapat din nating bigyan ng ginhawa ang mga Pilipinong commuter,” Cendaña said.

Some trains in Japan, South Korea and Thailand operate until midnight.

On the petition page, Cendaña explained that extending the train hours ahead of the Christmas rush would greatly benefit commuters dealing with the worsening traffic conditions and long public transport queues.

“It’s one way the government can alleviate the unpleasant experience ng pag-commute sa Metro Manila,” he said.

“Isipin natin na lalo lang din sisikip ang traffic ngayong holiday season. Dagdag parusa ‘yan sa ating mga commuters. Ibigay na natin ito sa kanila bilang maagang pamasko,” the lawmaker added.

Cendaña also said that railways are a “safer option” for late-night commuters, as stations have roving security personnel, unlike walking on the streets or waiting for buses and jeeps alone.

“Kung nasa loob ka ng istasyon ng mga tren, at least may security guards, well-lighted ang stations, at may CCTV pa. Kung i-extend pa natin ang operating hours ng ating mga mass transit lines, mababawasan ‘yung risks sa pag-commute sa gabi,” he shared.

The lawmaker’s proposal was discussed on Reddit, where some Filipinos expressed their support for the idea.

“Yes. Maybe up to midnight. Marami pa ang tao until that time. Safety ng personnel ay ok naman sa stations kasi may [mga] security at cameras,” a Redditor commented.

“I think this is a great idea. I like trains kasi mas safe vs. other modes of public transpo. ‘Di rin nagbabago ang route, so you’ll never get lost. People are mentioning the maintenance hours, pero, for sure, there are ways around the issue. Hopefully, soon, this gets actualized talaga,” another Pinoy wrote.

“As a mid-shift employee, I really do hope they extend MRT/LRT operations. I usually bring [two] Macbooks going to work. One company-issued, and one personal, so I can work on my school-related stuff during breaks. Katakot mag-commute ‘pag midnight kaya ayun, no choice na mag-book sa Grab,” another Reddit user said.

Railways’ holiday schedule

Last week, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista announced that three Metro Manila railways would extend their operating hours for the holidays, though not until midnight.

For the MRT, the first trip from the North Avenue Station will depart at 4:30 a.m. from December 16 to 24 and on December 31.

The last MRT trip from North Avenue Station will depart at 10:34 p.m., while the final trip from Taft Avenue Station is at 11:08 p.m. These schedules will be in effect from December 16 to 23.

Meanwhile, the LRT-1 (Yellow Line) will begin its earliest trips at 4:30 a.m. on December 20, 23, 26, and 27.

The last train from LRT-1’s Dr. Santos Station will depart at 10:30 p.m, and at the Fernando Poe Jr. Station at 10:45 p.m. on December 20 and 23.

Lastly, the first LRT-2 (Purple Line) train will depart at 5 a.m. from December 17 to 24, and on December 31.

However, the LRT-2 will resume its regular schedule from December 25 to 30 and from January 1 onward.

This means the first LRT-2 trip will depart at 5 a.m., with the last trip from Antipolo Station departing at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, the last trip from Recto Station will depart at 9:30 p.m.p.

What DOTr says

Proposals to extend railway operations until midnight have been raised for some time.

Last year, commuters suggested the extension to accommodate night shift workers in the BPO industry.

However, MRT and LRT-2 operators previously rejected the idea, citing concerns that extending hours would disrupt the system’s maintenance schedule.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) acknowledged the benefits of extending train operating hours but emphasized that it could interfere with essential maintenance period

“Extending operating hours on a permanent basis will compromise the ability of our maintenance teams to conduct necessary system checks and repairs,” it said in a recent statement.

“These activities are vital to guarantee the safety, reliability, and efficiency of our train services,” the agency added.

“At present, MRT and LRT operating hours are designed to strike a balance between commuter needs and system maintenance,” the DOTr continued.

“Maintenance crews work during non-operating hours to inspect tracks, repair train components, and address technical issues that could disrupt service if left unattended,” it said.

The DOTr said that reducing or eliminating the window for maintenance “could expose passengers to heightened risks of service delays or safety concerns.”

However, the agency said it has reaffirmed its commitment to explore alternative measures to improve Filipinos’ commuting experience.

These include increasing the number of operational trains, optimizing headways, and streamlining passenger flow at stations, among others.

Trains are the fastest mode of public transportation as they avoid traffic, unlike vehicles on the road.