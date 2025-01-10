Philippines reports outbreak of H5N2 bird flu among backyard ducks

— The Philippines reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu among backyard ducks, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday.

The virus was detected in 15 out of 428 backyard ducks in the Camarines Norte province, the Paris-based WOAH said in a report citing Philippine authorities.

The outbreak occurred in November and was confirmed in December, it said.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has spread around the globe in the past years, leading to the culling of hundreds of millions of poultry.

The H5N2 strain is different from the one that has led to the death of a man in the United States.

—Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz