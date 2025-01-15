Philippines, Japan express concern over maritime security in region

MANILA — The foreign ministers of the Philippines and Japan expressed concern about the security situation in the East and South China Seas on Wednesday and discussed their work together amid an evolving geopolitical landscape, Manila’s top diplomat said.

Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo, who met visiting Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, said his country’s relationship with Tokyo was among the most resilient and dynamic in the region.

— Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty