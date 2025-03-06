Archbishop calls for halt to mining in Zambo del Sur

A Catholic archbishop is calling for a halt to all mining operations in the southern Philippine province of Zamboanga del Sur, which have been ongoing for decades.

Archbishop Martin Jumoad, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Pagadian, said the move is necessary to prevent the “disastrous effects” of mining in the mineral-rich province.

“I advocate for a moratorium on all forms of mining in our province,” Jumoad said in a recent pastoral letter. “Our common home, the environment, is being gradually destroyed.”

The archbishop expressed concern over the rise of illegal mining activities and “unprecedented” applications in the province.

He identified at least nine towns where mining is active: Dumingag, Mahayag, Midsalip, Bayog, Pitogo, Dimataling, Tabina, and Tigbao.

“Let us stay aware and take action to protect our environment and communities from the devastating impacts of mining,” he said.

Jumoad appealed to government leaders and agencies to help stop and prevent the influx of illegal mining. He also called for a comprehensive assessment of mining’s overall impacts before granting new permits.

Last month, people from various parishes, including some priests, staged a picket in Dumingag to voice their opposition to illegal mining.

“We need to remain vigilant to avoid facing the same disastrous effects of mining that have occurred in other locations,” Jumoad said.

Zamboanga del Sur is host to minerals like gold, silver and iron ore.