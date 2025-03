— The International Criminal Court on Tuesday confirmed it had issued an arrest warrant for former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity committed during his deadly war on drugs.

Duterte, who led the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, was arrested at a Manila airport on arrival from Hong Kong early on Tuesday and left on a jet bound for The Hague, the seat of the ICC, later in the day.

