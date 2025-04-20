Bishop mourns victims after car crashes into Good Friday procession in Bacolod

Bishop Patricio Buzon expressed sorrow for the victims of a vehicular accident that killed at least three people during a Good Friday evening procession in Bacolod City.

In a message released Saturday, Buzon mourned the deaths of the parishioners from Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in Brgy. Alangilan, who were participating in the traditional Holy Week procession.

“We are deeply grieved by the tragic incident…,” Buzon said. “Their untimely and senseless death echoes the cry of Christ on the Cross: ‘My God, my God, why…?’ In moments like this, we too are left without answers.”

This is our Good Friday,” he added. “But we hold fast to the hope that this sorrow and loss will one day open the way to an Easter grace.”

Authorities said at least 20 others were injured after a car reportedly triggered a multiple-vehicle collision that struck the crowd during the procession in Alangilan, about 12 kilometers from the city proper.

One of the victims reportedly died at the scene, another was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, and the third died of injuries on Saturday.

Buzon also offered prayers for the injured and extended support to the families of the victims.

“We continue to pray for those who were injured, that they may find healing and quick recovery,” the bishop said.

“We stand in solidarity with all the affected families, especially those of the deceased, offering our prayers, support, and compassion in this time of mourning,” he also said.

The driver, identified as an Indian national, is in police custody as the investigation continues.