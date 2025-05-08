Voters in 2025 midterm polls reminded to choose candidates their kids can emulate

A reminder for voters to choose candidates whom their children can emulate was issued ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

Radio host and broadcast journalist DJ Chacha on Wednesday, May 7, shared a screengrab of an opinion piece by Jairus Bondoc from his “GOTCHA” column in The Philippine STAR.

The title of the opinion piece is: “May your kids grow up to be like the persons you elect.”

Chacha also quoted the columnist in her post to emphasize her point.

“May your children and grandchildren grow up to be like the persons you vote for,” Bondoc said in his piece.

“Those who choose wisely will be blessed. Those who sell their votes to the corrupt, the incompetent and the treasonous might be blighted,” he added.

“May your children and grandchildren grow up to be like the persons you vote for. Those who choose wisely will be blessed. Those who sell their votes to the corrupt, the incompetent and the treasonous might be blighted.” pic.twitter.com/xKzdRyp4mb — DJ Chacha (@_djchacha) May 7, 2025

Chacha’s post has earned 3,700 likes, 1,000 reposts, and 121 bookmarks so far.

“Let’s set the bar higher. Our kids deserve leaders they can actually look up to. Choose wisely,” she wrote in the comments section.

Others shared their similar sentiments in the reposts.

“Kahit sa May 12 lang, maging matalino naman tayo, please. Vote for the next generation, huwag lang pang one one week meal ang tingnan,” an online user wrote.

“I concur,” another commented.

In his May 7 column, Bondoc reminded voters to choose their candidates carefully and to consider the youth when casting their votes.

“Voter education is key. Civic groups, artists, academics, professionals, youths, clergymen, retired police/military generals and colonels and multimedia are going all out for studied selection of candidates. Some openly denounce ‘trapos,’ traditional politicos,” he wrote.

The columnist then mentioned the huge number of “functional illiterates” among high school graduates recorded by the Philippine Statistics Authority and then lamented their future “if the political system remains unchanged.”

“The country will have more functional illiterates. Dynasts will still rule provinces, districts and cities. They will thrive on mass ignorance. Congressmen will continue to bloat national budgets with trillion-peso pork barrels,” Bondoc said.

“Voters will be deprived of funds for food and nutrition, health, sharpening of teachers’ skills, training of new principals, construction of classrooms, printing of books, production of learning materials and procurement of computers,” he added.

Filipinos will vote for their next set of leaders in the local and national midterm elections on May 12, midway through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.

Reports said this year’s polls are considered a high-stakes power struggle and a preview of a likely battle between the camps of Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2028 presidential race amid their fallout.

