Voter’s guide: How to find your precinct number for 2025 midterm elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Wednesday, April 23, that its Precinct Finder is now live.

In a Facebook post, Comelec shared that registered voters can now check their polling precinct number for the 2025 National and Local Elections by visiting https://precinctfinder.comelec.gov.ph.

To find your polling place, Comelec advised the public to prepare the following information:

Full name

Date of birth

Place of voter registration

It also shared a QR code that the public can scan to easily access the Precinct Finder site.

The poll body posted the Precinct Finder details at 7 a.m.

Since then, several online users have reported that the site is either slow to load or temporarily inaccessible.

As of writing, Interaksyon made several attempts to access the site but was met with a “connection timed out” message.

Comelec said nearly 69 million adult Filipinos are registered to vote in the national and local elections on May 12, 2025. This is higher than the 65.74 million registrants in the May 2022 polls and the 67.84 million in the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.