NTF COVID-19 disowns meme of Carlito Galvez’s remarks vs political tarps at vax sites

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 recently called out a meme circulating on social media regarding the statement of its chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., also the vaccine czar, on the putting up of political materials in COVID-19 vaccination sites.

In a Facebook post last Saturday, the task force tagged the meme as a “disinformation” post.

The NTF issued the statement “following reports on social media showing tarpaulins, posters and other materials bearing the names of politicians and political groups plastered in vaccination sites.”

The meme included a quote card from state-run People’s Television Network posted on its Facebook on July 7 where it reported on Galvez’s reminder to Filipinos to refrain from posting tarpaulins with politicians’ names on vaccination sites.

The quote card was used in the meme and was juxtaposed with a photo of an alleged vaccination site with two tarpaulins.

One of them bore Galvez’s name and picture with the words “THANK YOU!!! Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. from AKO BICOL PARTYLIST”

Three more politicians were featured in the tarpaulin as well.

The meme was an attempt to criticize Galvez in light of his comments about political materials on vaccination sites.

“The photo in the said meme showing a tarpaulin with an image of Sec. Galvez was not authorized by the NTF, in the same manner that other politically-inspired propaganda materials are not allowed to be displayed in vaccination centers,” the national task force said in a statement.

It added that it is reiterating the government’s warning against the national vaccination program being used as a political tool “as its main goal is to protect our people against the disease and save lives, and not to promote the political agenda of individuals or organizations.”

“We urge the public not to share these kinds of memes or social media cards as they are clearly meant to discredit our vaccination program. Let us be responsible and discerning netizens. This is our duty as Filipinos during this health crisis,” NTF Against COVID-19 further said.