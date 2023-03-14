‘Stop doing this to me’: Kween Yasmin cries foul at fake makeup offer using her photo

Vlogger Yasmin Asistido warned her followers about a fake makeup artist that used her photo in a supposed makeup advertisement.

The post seemed to be intended as a joke about makeup services worth P300. The uploader, however, used a photo of Yasmin, popularly known as Kween Yasmin, as a reference.

“Be aware [of] all social media posts. This time, another fake news na naman!” she said.

The previous talent of Viva Artist Agency said that her fan informed her about this social media post through a private chat.

“I received the message from the fan. Nakita niya sa some group page. I don’t know ano po gusto niyong palabasin bat kailangan niyo po tong gawin?” Yasmin said.

She also accompanied her post with screenshots of the private message that her fan sent her about the Facebook post in question.

In the image, a photo of Yasmin in full makeup was juxtaposed with a photo of a dirty makeup kit. The Facebook user who made it then promoted in jest a P300 affordable home makeup service.

The fan privately messaged the young vlogger if she had her makeup done by the supposed artist.

Yasmin informed the fan that the post is fake.

“Nope. Hindi po totoo yan. Fake news po yan,” her reply reads in the screenshot.

Yasmin further denounced the circulation of fake makeup posters using her official photos.

“First of all, never ko yan ginawa sa mga makeup artist ko po. So [please] stop doing this to me. I just want to clarify it’s not legit. May mga iba talagang walang magawa kundi [hilahin] ka nila pababa. At alam ng mga makeup artist na kaibigan ko na kung ano talaga ang totoo,” she said.

The photo that the fabricated makeup offer used was Yasmin’s look for her live-selling event last March 8. She uploaded these photos on her Facebook account on that day.

Update with the uploader

In an update on March 10, Yasmin informed her fans that the uploader who made the fake makeup post apologized to her via Facebook messenger.

“I received the messaged Yung mismong nagpost ng fake news about sa make up na sa [talent fee]. Lesson learned and so [please] stop making fake social media [post.] I accepted the apology pero next time ‘wag na sana ulitin,” she said.

Yasmin also posted screenshots of the Facebook user’s apology and her lengthy reply to him in the post.

In her reply, Yasmin told the Facebook user that she doesn’t appreciate social media users making fun of her using her photos.

“First of all, sana po next time wag niyo sana gawin yung picture na yun gawing katatawanan. Pwede naman po sa magandang paraan niyo po ginawa yung ganung bagay. Hindi yung sisiraan niyo pa po ko sa image ko po sa publiko,” she said.

She also explained to the poser the responsible way of sharing content on social media.

“Sana iwasan natin yung magpost ng mga ganun po, kuya. Lalo na’t sa mundo ng social media po bawat click niyo po, kailangan po pag-isipan po muna bawat sinasabi po,” Yasmin said.

“Kasi po may damdamin din po ko na naapektuhan din sa mga sinasabi niyo po. Syempre tao din po ko nasasaktan din, hindi ko lang po pinapakita,” she added.

Yasmin rose to internet prominence for the song covers and parodies of popular local box-office movies she uploads on her YouTube channel and Facebook account.

