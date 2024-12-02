Antipolo bishop warns of fake FB account using his name

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo has warned the public about a fake Facebook account falsely claiming to be his.

In a post on his official Facebook account, the bishop said the counterfeit account, which used his profile picture, was created “by someone with self-serving interests.”

“That account was made without my knowledge and consent,” Santos said.

“Please be warned that anyone using that fake account to ask for donations or solicit financial help is NOT acting on my behalf. I will never ask for personal monetary assistance,” he added.

Earlier, two bishops from the typhoon-hit Bicol region also issued similar warnings.

Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Caceres and Bishop Louie Occiano of Virac advised the faithful to report fake social media accounts impersonating them and to avoid engaging with them.

READ: Bicol bishops warn of fake social media accounts soliciting donations after typhoons

The Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay in Palawan also cautioned the public about a Facebook account impersonating Bishop Broderick Pabillo and sending out friend requests.

The vicariate clarified that the prelate only has one verified Facebook page, named “Bishop Pabillo.”

It also warned that any private Facebook account under the name “Bishop Broderick Pabillo” is not associated with him.

“Please be advised that these accounts are not affiliated with Bishop Pabillo or any of our official social media platforms,” the apostolic vicariate said.