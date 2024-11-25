Bishop on Veloso’s return to Philippines: ‘An answered prayer’

A Catholic bishop has welcomed the possible return to the Philippines of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino death row drug convict in Indonesia.

Bishop Ruperto Santos, vice chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People, said it’s a “relief” that Veloso will be transferred to the Philippines after 14 years in incarceration.

“Mary Jane’s journey is a testament to the answered prayers of many,” Santos said. “This news brings hope and happiness to her family and all those who have tirelessly advocated for her release.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced Nov. 20 that Indonesia has agreed to send Veloso back to the Philippines to serve her sentence.

“Mary Jane Veloso is coming home,” Marcos said in a statement, as he thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government “for their goodwill.”

“This outcome is a reflection of the depth [of] our nation’s partnership with Indonesia — united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion,” he said.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 for carrying 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage and sentenced to death.

She was scheduled for execution in 2015 but was spared at the last minute after her alleged recruiter surrendered to authorities and put on trial for human trafficking.

Veloso, a mother of two children – has always maintained she was duped into transporting drugs to Indonesia.

Bishop Santos described her case as a “relentless pursuit of truth.”

“It is where the power of faith, perseverance, and the unwavering support of a united community prevailed,” the prelate said.

