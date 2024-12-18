‘PNoy’ trends as Filipinos recall Mary Jane Veloso’s case amid her return

The name of late former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III trended on the X (formerly Twitter) platform following the successful return of Mary Jane Veloso from Indonesia, 14 years after narrowly escaping a death sentence.

Veloso arrived in Manila early Wednesday, December 18, after being detained in an Indonesian jail for drug smuggling, a case she has since denied.

The former domestic helper was brought to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, where she reunited with her family.

The Philippine and Indonesian governments reached an agreement this month for the transfer of Veloso back to Manila in a deal that includes the Philippines respecting the Indonesian court’s sentencing of Veloso and her status as a prisoner.

Any decision regarding her clemency will depend on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Meanwhile, Indonesia said that it would respect any decision made by Veloso’s home country, including if she is granted clemency.

Reports of the 39-year-old mother’s transfer to a Philippine prison emerged earlier this year, shortly after new Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto took office.

As news of Veloso’s return spread in Philippine media, some Filipinos remembered how the moment may not have been possible without the efforts of the Aquino administration.

This prompted Aquino’s nickname, PNoy, to land in the Philippine trending list of the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Wednesday.

“PNoy” is short for President Noynoy or President Noy.

“Never forget that it was PNoy who saved her from the Indonesian firing squad at the last minute. Walang family reunion na ganito if the Aquino administration didn’t pull through,” a Filipino wrote.

“I will always remember how bad*ss PNoy is and his diplomatic [staff]. Truly protected a Filipino,” another online user commented.

“Thank God to that much-maligned ex-president who did everything for the nation, not getting anything for himself. He who left his presidency with the country being an IMF creditor, instead of a debtor. Thanks, PNoy, for saving Mary Jane Veloso,” a different user said.

“Mapapalaya siya during Marcos admin, pero it was PNoy who broke protocols to save her life,” another Filipino recalled.

“‘Di ba si PNoy ang nag-negotiate para ‘di mabitay ‘to?” a different user asked.

The case

Accounts revealed that on April 22, 2010, Veloso was apprehended at Adisucipto International Airport in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, for allegedly carrying 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her suitcase.

She has since maintained that the drugs were given to her by her recruiters, who had promised her a job as a domestic helper in Malaysia.

At the time, Veloso was sent to Indonesia by Maria Kristina Sergio under the pretense of a seven-day holiday before traveling to Malaysia.

By August 2010, Veloso’s family sought assistance from the media, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and local authorities after learning of her imprisonment following the apprehension.

Two months later, she was sentenced to death by firing squad by the district court of Sleman in Yogyakarta.

On August 23, 2011, then-President Aquino requested clemency for Veloso from then-Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who had imposed a moratorium on executions during his term.

Four years later, on Jan. 28, 2015, then-Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario requested a judicial review for Veloso from his counterpart, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, during the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Foreign Ministers’ Retreat

Aquino reiterated his appeal for Veloso’s case to then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Feb. 9, 2015, during the latter’s state visit to the Philippines.

Aquino followed this up with another appeal through a letter on April 22, 2015, while then-Vice President Jejomar Binay traveled to Indonesia to make a similar request on her behalf.

Aquino broke protocol on April 28, 2015 — the original date of Veloso’s execution — when he called Marsudi in Malaysia, after the Indonesian Supreme Court had rejected the Philippines’ appeals for a judicial review of Veloso’s case.

In diplomacy, Aquino’s conversation with Marsudi was said to be unusual as the former was only expected to deal with his counterparts.

Marsudi was the Philippine government’s only way to reach Widodo, who had already gone home at that time.

On April 29, 2015, Veloso was granted a last-minute reprieve from execution and became a witness in the DFA’s case against the West African drug syndicate.

By Sept. 12, 2016, then-President Rodrigo Duterte, whose campaign ran against illegal drugs, reportedly gave the Indonesian government the “go ahead” for her execution.

His successor, Marcos, discussed Veloso’s case with then-Indonesian President Widodo on the former’s first state visit on Sept. 4, 2022.

On Nov. 19, 2024, the Philippine and Indonesian governments discussed transferring the Pinay to a detention facility in Manila.

The next day, Marcos announced Veloso’s repatriation to the Philippines.