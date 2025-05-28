Fact check: Makabayan on track for 2 House seats a day after polls

Two Makabayan-affiliated party-lists were poised to secure one seat each in the House of Representatives a day after elections, contrary to premature May 13 claims on X and Facebook that the bloc had clinched none.

One post came from X user @xi_mr5 who uploaded a social media card at 2:58 p.m. bearing Makabayan’s logo and senatorial candidate Teddy Casiño’s photo. The text read:

JUST ANNOUNCED

THE MAKABAYAN BLOC: ZERO SEATS

Earlier that morning, at 7:29 a.m., Krislam Junsay posted on Facebook:

Wait. None of the Makabayan Bloc partylists got any seats?

These claims were unfounded as votes were still being counted that day. Kabataan and ACT Teachers ranked 40th and 34th, respectively, based on partial, unofficial results as of 12:46 p.m. and 11:09 p.m. that day.

While none of Makabayan’s Senate bets entered the “Magic 12,” both party-lists were officially proclaimed winners of one House seat each by the Commission on Elections on May 19.

Lawyer Renee Co will represent Kabataan, which ranked 41st with 0.74% of the final and official vote count, while former Rep. Antonio Tinio will represent ACT Teachers, which ranked 35th with 0.84% of the votes.

Makabayan also backed party-lists Gabriela and Bayan Muna, though both failed to secure seats in the House.

Read the full story on FactRakers.

Editor’s Note: Interaksyon is a founding member of Tsek.ph, the first inter-organizational fact-checking coalition in the Philippines. It reposts fact-checks from partner newsrooms and groups published on the Tsek.ph website.