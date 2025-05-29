‘Beware’: Archbishop Soc warns of AI-generated fake ads

A Catholic archbishop flagged the use of artificial intelligence to create videos falsely depicting him endorsing medical products.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan called the videos “misleading” and said they were created without his consent.

“I want to make it clear that I have no involvement with these products or promotions. This misuse of my image is unauthorized and misleading,” Villegas said.

He urged the public to be cautious of AI-generated content, especially when it involves fabricated endorsements by religious or public figures.

The archbishop emphasized the need for responsible use of technology and urged authorities to take appropriate action to protect individuals from similar violations.

As of Tuesday, it was unclear who created or distributed the videos.