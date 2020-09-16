Spread the word: This Facebook community provides free bikes for frontline workers in need

An online page honoring COVID-19 frontliners urged the public to spread the word about a biking initiative that aims to provide transportation to frontline workers.

On Wednesday, United Frontliners Philippines shared a post to promote this initiative of BeSeekLetA, a growing Facebook community that aims to provide free commuting bicycles especially for the underprivileged.

The group was formed after Metro Manila and other regions were placed under general community quarantine last June, which prompted more sectors to open.

However, mass transportation options were limited that time, which reportedly left some Filipino workers stranded along city roads.

“In support to our heroes and heroes in the making. We pledge to provide them a commuting bike to preserve their energies for their duties and boost their morale,” Roy Maceda said in an online post for the Facebook community.

“If you are a frontliner or you know someone may it be in the medical field, sanitation, maintenance, etc., send us their story including their name, age, address, occupation and distance to work with subject: beseekletaFL at beseekletaforeveryjuan@gmail.com,” he added.

FYI Frontliners! Please spread the word and share to reach more frontliners who are having difficulties in going to… Posted by United Frontliners PH on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The online community is also seeking donations from people who have unused bike parts that could be reused to build a functioning commuting bicycle for frontline workers in need.

Those interested may interact with the administrators of the community.

Last month, television host Gretchen Ho also launched an initiative aiming to provide bicycles to essential workers who do not have any means of transportation.

READ: ‘Let’s empower people’: Gretchen Ho seeks help to provide bicycles to Filipino workers

An environmental organization also urged Filipinos to join the calls for the need to permanently establish protected bike lanes in main roads as the need for alternative transport arises, especially amid quarantine period.

Bicycles have become more popular during the community quarantine as the public, particularly those who needed to report for onsite work, have sought alternative means of transportation that is safer and more convenient amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bikes are considered one of the safer means of transportation by those who do not own motorcycles or private vehicles especially when mass transport are suspended by the government as part of its health and safety measures.

