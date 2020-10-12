Lakers beat the Heat to claim record-tying 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2.

The Lakers‘ victory tied them with the Boston Celtics for most championships in NBA history and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

