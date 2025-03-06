LeBron James becomes first NBA player to score 50,000 total points

LeBron James reached another milestone in his unprecedented NBA career on Tuesday, becoming the first player to score 50,000 total points after hitting a three pointer in the first quarter of the Lakers’ blowout win over the Pelicans in Los Angeles.

James entered the contest with 49,999 combined regular season and playoff points and drained a shot from deep to add another landmark moment to his storied career.

“It’s a hell of a lot of points,” James said after the game.

“I’m super blessed to be able to put that many points up in the best league in the world and with the best players in the world throughout my career.

“So it’s pretty special.”

James, 40, already owns the record for most regular season points after taking the NBA scoring title from fellow Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February 2023.

The Akron, Ohio native also holds the all-time playoff scoring record, which he snatched from Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in May of 2017.

James has shown no sign of slowing down in his 22nd season in the league.

He was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for February, extending his league record to 41 monthly awards, including three with the Lakers.

He is also the oldest player to win the award, passing the previous record set by Karl Malone (age 37) with the Utah Jazz in November of 2000.

Four-time NBA champion James and the Lakers have been on a tear since acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a stunning trade for Anthony Davis last month.

The growing chemistry between James and Doncic was on full display Tuesday as they combined for 64 points and 21 assists in the 136-115 victory.

“He is getting more and more comfortable not only with the team, not only with the sets, but with everything. The fans, LA,” James said.

“Everyday is going to get better for him health-wise because he is getting better with his calf. It’s good for our team.”

Doncic suffered a left calf strain during a Christmas Day game that sidelined him for nearly six weeks.

Tuesday’s win extends the Lakers’ current winning streak to seven games and the team has shot up to second place in the Western Conference standings.

James, who has been a leader on defense as well as a potent scorer this season, said he likes how the team is coming together.

“We’re just trying to continue to mesh well offensively and defensively and hold each other accountable,” James said.

“I think it’s working out for us so far.”

—Reporting by Rory Carroll in Indian Wells, California; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Shri Navaratnam