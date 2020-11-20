Amid pandemic, BTS’ hopeful ‘Life Goes On’ track brings warmth to fans around the world

South Korean group BTS released their much-anticipated album “BE“ on Friday, November 20 along with a main track “Life Goes On,” which brought comfort to their fans amid uncertain times.

This would be their comeback song after their first Billboard chart-topping single “Dynamite” dropped last August.

“BE” is also the septet’s third album this year after their critically acclaimed “Map of the Soul: 7” released last February and “Map of the Soul: The Journey” that dropped last July. The latter also topped charts in Japan.

In a statement last September 28, Big Hit Labels, the group’s music label, described the album as their most “BTS-esque” to date.

“The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that ‘even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on’ and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world,” it said.

This is also the first time that all seven members comprising RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, V and Jin have direct involvement with the entire album, Big Hit emphasized, from the concept, visuals to the song production.

“You will discover throughout the album the thoughts, emotions and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum,” it said.

The main track “Life Goes On,” meanwhile, was also part of the message BTS imparted during the United Nations General Assembly via a recorded address last September.

“Life goes on. Let’s live on,” they collectively said.

The “BE” mini album has eight tracks:

Life Goes On Fly to My Room Blue & Grey Skit Telepathy Disease Stay Dynamite

A report from Soompi stated that “Life Goes On“is an alternative hip hop genre with a relatable and comforting message.

It is produced by Pdogg, one of Big Hit’s main producers, and members RM, Suga, and J-Hope. Other songwriters credited are Ruuth, Chris James and Antonina Armato.

Following the release, hashtags and topics about the album and BTS songs immediately dominated conversations on Twitter as their fans expressed their support for the group.

So far, the top five topics were about the music video and the album, namely, #LifeGoesOnWithBTS, #BTS_BE, #BETODAY, “Blue & Grey,” and the Hangeul #방탄소년단 of their group name with more than two million tweets in total under their belts.

Their fans, collectively called A.R.MY., around the world expressed their gratitude and admiration to the group on the micro-blogging platform.

IT'S NOT JUST A SONG, IT'S A HUG AND ONE THAT I REALLY NEEDED ALL THIS TIME I'M FUCKING CRYING https://t.co/wZoZGHW10V — ᴮᴱck⁷ (@kkuljaem__) November 20, 2020

This is what it looks like when hope, happiness, and comfort is spread around the world 🌎 #BTS_BE Thank you @BTS_twt for BEing ARMY's light 💜💡 https://t.co/uiiQhDBb4q [Viz map of Twitter convo related to the release of "BE" – PST] #LifeGoesOnWithBTS #BEbyBTS #NewEraBEgins pic.twitter.com/Ur2Fhd0yRk — ᴮᴱResearch BTS 🔍⁷ (@ResearchBTS) November 20, 2020

Filipino ARMYs also joined in the chorus of the global streaming party.

listening to the whole album is so satisfying they rly be out here playing with ur feelings but hype u up so well by the end of it all 😭💜 #BTS_BE — Laya Alampay (@laalalaya) November 20, 2020

ABS-CBN reporter Jeff Canoy also shared his sentiment about the music video.

2020 summarized in 7 faces pic.twitter.com/l3bYRSQmBi — Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) November 20, 2020

BTS’s huge fanbase in the Philippines previously managed to raise more than P2 million worth of donations for the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

They used the hashtag #PHARMY2Million to thank everyone in the community who contributed to their donation drives.