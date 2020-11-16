From K-pop stans to ‘bayanihan’: Filipino fans of BTS raise P2M for typhoon victims

Filipino fanbase of celebrated septet BTS managed to raise over P2 million in their collective relief drives for the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

In a Facebook post, fanpage BangtanPH shared a liquidation of various donations that total to P2 million.

These were collected from ARMYs, which is their fandom name.

“Wow ARMYS have accumulated P2 million for the typhoon victims. I’m so proud of us,” the post read.

They used the hashtag #PHARMY2Million on Facebook and Twitter to thank the fans who contributed to their cause.

“It was hours ago when Philippine ARMY raised P1 million from different donation drives for the victims of the typhoons AND now it reached more than P2 million. In less than two days, it reached this far,” one fan account on Twitter wrote.

It was hours ago when PH ARMY raised 1M pesos from different donation drives for the victims of the typhoons AND now it reached more than 2M pesos, YALL in less than two days, it reached this far😭#PHARMY2Million pic.twitter.com/qDHsn8vDv8 — mamita⁷🩺 (@seoksci) November 15, 2020

Fanbases of other popular Kpop artists and groups also launched their own relief drives and call for rescue for victims of the recent typhoons under the hashtags #RescuePH and #CagayanNeedsHelp.

Kpop star Eric Nam even previously retweeted his fans’ relief contributions to a group of youth volunteers in the country.

“My fans are absolutely incredible. #NamNation #Philippines #namnationph,” Nam said on November 12.

The Philippine Kpop Convention, a local organizer of Kpop fan events, launched a donation drive on November 13 in collaboration with other established K-pop fan clubs in the country.

This project is still ongoing and is calling for both in-kind donations such as slippers, face masks and canned goods, and financial assistance through Gcash.

“We appreciate all your help and always looking forward to another fruitful project with you all! Please stay safe and healthy!” the post read.

Filipino fanbases of girl group Blackpink and boy group NCT have also solicited cash donations and conducted their own relief operations to affected communities in the provinces.

[STAFF POST] We are a collaboration of PH-based fan clubs that aims to help our fellow countrymen during these trying times. Let us help them build again.#RebirthAndRestartPH#ProjectRenaissance pic.twitter.com/XSw5jXIi4g — NCT PHILIPPINES (@NCT_Philippines) November 15, 2020

BLINKS AS ONE PH 🇵🇭 Fundraising for the typhoon survivors in behalf of @BLACKPINK & BLINKS! Runs until Monday, Nov. 16 To those who are still willing to share, see details below. GCASH – 09463944380

PayPal – https://t.co/90drmD01Ww Any amount is a great help. 🙏#RescuePH pic.twitter.com/WLnUeuTh5M — BLACKPINKFUNDS_PH (@BPFUNDS_PH) November 14, 2020

As of November 16, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported 67 deaths and 12 missing in the wake of “Ulysses.”

Both “Rolly” and “Ulysses,” which made landfalls in the country within weeks apart, triggered widespread flooding and damaged properties across the country. They also displaced millions of Filipinos after their homes were submerged in floodwaters.

Cagayan Valley or Region II, particularly the provinces Cagayan and Isabela, were inundated with floodwaters following the sudden release of water by Magat Dam over the weekend.

Rescue and relief operations are still ongoing in various areas in the region.

Authorities, meanwhile, are seeking a probe into the dam’s water release, which volume is reportedly equivalent to two Olympic pools per second.

Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also vowed to provide $200,000 in humanitarian assistance to the Philippines last November 5.