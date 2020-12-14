YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage

Many services from Alphabet Inc , including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

The company’s video platform did not load for users and had an error message: “Something went wrong…”.

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The keyword YouTubeDown immediately trended on Twitter with over 68,000 tweets as of writing as online users report the outage.

Last week, Facebook Messenger and Instagram also faced outage.

—Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta; with Interaksyon