‘PH Coronavirus Updates’ on Telegram calls for more hands to run COVID-19 channel

Administrators of the local Telegram channel dedicated to uploading news blasts about the coronavirus disease and other related policies renewed their calls for volunteers who can help run the group.

“Hi everyone, it’s been around 2 months since we stopped updating due to a heavy workload for the year-end + mental recess from all the drama of the pandemic (we apologize for not giving a heads up),” the PH Coronavirus Updates channel said on its Twitter account.

“We are still in need of trustworthy and reliable volunteers who will be able to help us manage the channel,” it added.

The group said that volunteers must share their vision of fact-based reporting, be able to think rationally and must have time to volunteer.

In November, the administrators also announced that they need extra hands to run the channel since they have gotten “busy.”

Months before that, the channel was not able to upload news blasts for more than two days.

The incident concerned some of its subscribers. The administrators later responded saying “work and life” had gotten in the way at that time.

The channel is known for uploading real-time news blasts and updates about the COVID-19 situation in the country, as well as government policies concerning community quarantine measures.

It also shares information from experts on the global community about the viral disease through videos and articles with an accompanying brief caption or summary about the report.

The channel likewise updates Filipinos about countries with the highest number of total COVID-19 cases every morning to make them aware of the situation outside the Philippines.

It similarly gives summaries of the president’s national addresses to keep them updated in case they are not able to watch his recorded speeches.

PH Coronavirus Updates was created by its administrators in January 2020 to initially serve as a venue for their family and friends “who were getting a lot of inaccurate information from social media.”