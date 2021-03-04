‘An unfortunate incident’: Age-old family restaurant vows improved food preparation after viral ‘contamination’ complaint

A popular restaurant in the Philippines apologized after it received a report of a contaminated food in one of its branches.

In a statement on Thursday, The Aristocrat Restaurant acknowledged lapses in its food preparation.

It assured the public that the management took necessary steps to address the complaint and also conducted an immediate probe.

“While this does not change the regrettable experience that our customer had, words cannot express how sorry Aristocrat restaurant is for what happened. We truly appreciate the feedback from our customers and community and are using this as an opportunity to review, revamp, and improve our hygiene protocols,” read the statement.

The restaurant which was established in 1936 is popular for its savory Filipino cuisine, especially its chicken barbecue meals. Its bakery is also popular for its delicious cakes and pastries.

However, recently, one of its customers complained about her dining experience at the Roxas Boulevard branch, claiming that she found a dead insect in her food.

She shared her experience on Facebook, which immediately gained buzz on the platform.

This prompted the homegrown brand to issue a public apology. The Aristocrat management assured the public that it will implement changes to its food preparations and services.

“We want to assure all our customers that Aristocrat restaurant is taking this matter seriously and will be imposing changes to the way food is prepared and served,” it said.

“We are currently conducting an internal audit and plan on additional training of our staff to ensure that incidents like this are avoided in the future. We thank you for your concern and patronage,” it added.

Facebook users lauded the restaurant for its immediate and proper response to the complaint.

“The best Barbeque in town for more than 70 years. The Aristocrat is an institution. These things happen and I applaud management for handling the incident well and professionally,” one Facebook user said.

“No one is perfect, the restaurant has been there for decades, an incident like this was reported, acknowledged and addressed by the management. Aristocrat is one of the few dining places close to the hearts of the Filipinos. They not only care for their clients, they have a heart for their staff,” another added.

One Facebook user, meanwhile, suggested that the establishment’s staff should also train their servers.

“FYI: The servers in the Roxas Blvd Branch perform their jobs like robots, totally lacking in enthusiasm. Perhaps a refresher course on proper customer service is necessary,” one user said.