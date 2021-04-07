‘Harsh pero true’: Radio’s telecast headline gains traction for report on ECQ cash aid

A headline on the distribution of cash assistance to qualified beneficiaries in Caloocan City amid the reimposition of the enhanced community gained traction online on Wednesday for perceived “brutal honesty.”

The talked about in-line text on ABS-CBN’s flagship radio station DZMM Teleradyo’s telecast reads:

“Pamamahagi ng kakarampot at di sapat na ayuda sa ECQ, sinimulan na sa Caloocan.”

This was accompanied by a live footage of beneficiaries inside a building in the city.

“This headline snapped,” a Twitter user wrote in response to the screenshot.

A parody account tagged the radio station with the caption “no chill.”

“Harsh (grinning face emojis). Pero true!!!!” a Twitter user said in response to the supposed headline.

“Sa totoo lang tayo,” wrote another online user with a facepalm emoji.

“Ramdam ko ‘yung poot nung nagsulat nung headline,” a different Filipino commented in response.

“Ramdam ko na rin ‘yung pagod at inis nung writer hahahaha,” another Twitter user shared.

Interaksyon‘s source verified that the headline aired on Wednesday morning.

The Caloocan city government, together with officials from the Departments of Social Welfare and Development and the Interior and Local Government, kicked off the distribution of cash assistance from the national government in Caloocan High School on Wednesday.

This is supposed to sustain indigent families and individuals during the ECQ period.

This quarantine phase imposed over Greater Manila Area will last until April 11 unless extended. Under this phase, only essential workers and authorized persons outside of residence can go out.

Qualified individuals can receive P1,000 in the cash aid program while families will receive P4,000 at most.

The meager amount was previously criticized by Filipinos since it was expected to last for a week.

This raised concerns that the aid could not cover the needs of big families during the health crisis.

RELATED: ‘Too small, prone to corruption’: Gov’t’s new financial support for ECQ-hit Filipinos criticized online