Scam alert: DSWD warns public vs fake links circulating on private chats

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) warned the public about suspicious links bearing the agency’s identity.

In a Facebook on Wednesday, June 2, the DSWD posted an infographic that showed screenshots of the fake websites posing as DSWD pages.

The images showed the suspicious URLs being circulated in Facebook Messenger chats. They also showed pages bearing the logo of the DSWD and the façade of one of its offices.

The department, however, said that such websites are fake.

“Huwag mag-click ng kahit anumang link na ipinapadala sa inyong Messenger na hindi galing sa official Facebook page ng DSWD,” its advisory reads.

“Paalala sa publiko, iwasan at huwag tangkilikin ang mga paanyaya at mga maling impormasyon mula sa mga site na walang pahintulot mula sa Kagawaran,” DSWD also added.

Here are DSWD’s official social media accounts and website:

Recently, several government agencies figured in alleged hacking incidents of their social media accounts.

These include the official social media accounts of the Department of Health, the Department of Science and Technology, and Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino.

GCash, a popular digital wallet firm in the country, also warned its members about individuals acting as its representatives who ask potential victims for their personal data amid the (Subscriber Identity Module) SIM card registration.

As of writing, the people behind these cybersecurity incidents on government agencies’ platforms are yet to be identified.