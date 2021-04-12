Vico Sotto bumps up video of city updates as plea vs ‘butt vaccination’ goes viral

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto called on Filipinos, particularly his constituents, to watch the full video of his Facebook live on COVID-19 updates as social media timelines get filled with his comments on buttocks inoculation.

“Ang dami kong announcement, ‘yun lang ni-repost niyo ha!!!” he tweeted on Monday with a peach and laughing-with-tears emojis.

A peach emoji is also used on internet speak to refer to the buttocks, its closest supposed representation.

Sotto then reshared the link of his full video released earlier in the day where he gave updates about his city’s vaccination program, cash aid from the national government and other announcements.

He also urged his constituents to follow the city’s public information office (PIO) on Facebook to stay updated on city announcements.

“Lahat ng instructions naka-post po,” the city chief said.

In his Facebook live, Sotto appealed for his tattooed constituents to refrain from sending him pictures of their inoculation done on the buttocks instead of the upper arm.

The mayor said those who have tattoos on their upper arm needed to be jabbed in a different injection side. Another option is through the buttocks.

“Minsan may nagpapadala sakin, parang nakadalawa na yata, picture nila na binabakunahan sila sa puwet. Ngayon, ok lang naman na mabakunahan sa puwet, normal ‘yan, medikal naman ang usapan, pero pakiusap, ‘wag niyo na pong i-send sa akin,” the city chief said.

While he appreciates pictures of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, he said that it is a different story when it involves the buttocks.

“Ang dami ko na pong iniisip, ‘wag niyo na pong idagdag ‘yung puwet niyo sa iniisip ko. ‘Pag sa braso, puwede i-send niyo sa akin, pero ‘pag sa iba sa puwet, ‘wag niyo na po i-send,” Sotto added.

Pasig aims to vaccinate at least 70% of its population against COVID-19.

Based on the city’s PIO report, it has a total number of 17,760 confirmed cases, wherein 3,455 are active cases.

The death toll of the city stands at 585 while those who have recovered are at 13,720.