KapamilyaForever posts flood local Twitter amid appreciation for ABS-CBN

The hashtag “#KapamilyaForever” gained traction on social media on Wednesday as posts expressing appreciation for ABS-CBN surfaced.

The phrase was also previously used by the network’s talents and employees who tweeted their support to the embattled broadcasting giant after it lost its franchise in the House of Representatives last year.

It was once again used online as Kapamilya supporters thanked ABS-CBN talents who stayed with the network despite the challenges.

“Thank you ABS, for introducing these two great and amazing loveteam to us!! I want to thank every each one of you for bringing joy and happiness to the fans. No words can express how much I am thankful to y’all,” a Twitter user wrote, sharing a picture of the KathNiel and the DonBelle love teams.

KathNiel is one of the network’s biggest love teams while DonBelle has been captivating online Filipinos even before it was launch last May.

Another Twitter user shared appreciation for how Channel 2 nurtured and helped groups BINI and BGYO reach their dreams and be the artists they are now.

BINI is an 8-member girl group while BGYO is a five-member boy group previously featured in prestigious music chart Billboard.

Thank you for giving their dreams a chance.

Thank you for trusting their budding talents.

Thank you for nurturing them & helping them get to where they are now – inspiration & motivation for us, their fans, ACEs & Blooms. Kapamilya TogetherAsOne#KapamilyaForever#BINIph#BGYO pic.twitter.com/DClgNOnNfp — Kuya Paul ♠️ (@riseandpaul) July 1, 2021

Other talents such as the LizQuen tandem and “Asia’s Songbird” Regine Velasquez were similarly mentioned.

May puso at loyalty. That’s LizQuen for you. #KapamilyaForever pic.twitter.com/Yyul0KAfdi — King & Queen of the Gil (@superlizquen) July 1, 2021

Amid the support for the network, the video of veteran broadcast journalist Karen Davila, who shared that she wanted to be with the ABS-CBN despite its lowest points, also recirculated on the microblogging platform.

Karen’s remark was from a vlog of talent manager and comedian Ogie Diaz last month.

“Riding it out in faith.” For those who had a choice to stay (because not all do/did), that’s possibly the best phrase to describe how things are now. Hanggang sa sabay-sabay nating pagbangon—sa loob man o sa labas na ng Ignacia—mananatiling #KapamilyaForever. ❤️💚💙 https://t.co/gsIQzOMNV4 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) July 1, 2021

The hashtag #KapamilyaForever trended on social media the day former Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo signed her contract with rival network GMA.

The Kapuso network used the hashtag “#ProudToBEAKapuso” to welcome her, highlighting the “be” and “a” as references to her name.

According to the actress, GMA’s offer “came at the right time” and that she “felt empowered and ready to chase” her dreams.

Bea added that it took her months before deciding about her network transfer.