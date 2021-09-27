Ayn Bernos’ answer in Miss Universe Philippines 2021 prelims interview gets nod from SC justice

The answer of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate Rousanne “Ayn” Bernos during the preliminary interview of the competition caught the attention of a magistrate in the high court.

The Miss U PH queens were asked one of the following questions during the interview:

“If you have the power to do one of the following: eliminate poverty and hunger, a government with no graft and corruption, or solve all environmental problems, which would you choose?”

The representative of San Juan City‘s response was:

“I would probably choose to eliminate graft and corruption in the government because I believe that as people, we have so much power to do more. And if we can start with people in power to do things better, do things transparently, do things with more accountability, then perhaps we can address all the other issues affecting us today.”

Her answer was noticed by Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen who tweeted: “Rousanne Marie Bernos for Ms. Universe.”

Other Twitter users shared their appreciation for Ayn’s answer in the quote tweets.

“She is one of the most eloquent speakers that I have listened to so far. Miss ma’am understood the assignment,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Yes Queen Tama Behavior,” another online user wrote.

“Grabe, galing din nito!!” exclaimed a different Twitter user.

The preliminary interview round for Miss Universe Philippines 2021 was live-streamed on KTX on September 24.

It is the portion where the top 28 finalists’ eloquence and confidence are put to the test and where their values as a person are revealed.

During that round, the candidates were asked the following questions:

What’s the most important lesson you learned in the past week?

If beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, in whose eyes are you beautiful?

If we truly learn from our mistakes, would you advise a young person to keep making them?

If you have the power to do one of the following一eliminate poverty or hunger, a government with no graft and corruption, or solve all environmental problems, which would you choose?

If you were to add to cart one item to buy on Lazada to send to all Filipinos to help inspire them during this time, what would it be and why?

Apart from Ayn, Miss Universe Philippines bets Janela Cuaton of Albay, Maureen Wroblewitz of Pangasinan, Izabella Umali of Manila and Michelle Navaro Okol of Siargao also gained online buzz for their answers that impressed pageant enthusiasts.

Ayn is a TikTok content creator who has been earning online buzz for being vocal in breaking barriers in beauty competitions.

She previously clapped back at critics who questioned her decision to join Miss Universe Philippines since she does not supposedly fit the usual standards expected of candidates.

The entrepreneur said that she joined the pageant to represent girls who see themselves in her, a fellow beauty queen aspirant.

✅ Short queen with thick thighs I was waiting for representation so I signed up and showed up. 👋🏽🥰 pic.twitter.com/XxISREkXxJ — Ayn Bernos (@aynbernos) September 27, 2021

Ayn is a longtime beauty queen aspirant who immediately joined the national pageant when the organizers scrapped off its minimum height requirement for its candidates.