‘Evil be like’: Celebrities are turning ‘evil’ in this viral meme template

Celebrities are suddenly turning evil in a viral meme template.

Posts of personalities in negative photograph filters are gaining traction on social media along with alternate catchphrases that are associated with them.

A Twitter user on Sunday shared a picture of Bea Alonzo‘s character in the iconic family movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding” featuring an emotional Bobbie Salazar confronting her sister Teddie.

The original meme is Bobbie asking Teddie, “Bakit parang kasalanan ko?”

In the evil meme version, a negative photograph filter is applied to the photo which makes the dark parts appear light while the brightest parts are dark.

An opposite version of her line was also presented.

“Evil (Bobbie) be like / parang kasalanan ko,” the post said.

“The Voice Kids” first season champion Lyca Gairanod was also transformed into the meme with the following text: “Evil Lyca be like / bawal nang mangarap.”

The line is a reference to a song she sang in the program’s semi-finals before, “Pangarap Na Bituin.” It was previously performed by Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez and Sarah Geronimo, among others.

Another Twitter user shared the meme featuring singer Jessa Zaragoza, also known as the “Jukebox Queen,” with the text: “Evil Jessa Zaragoza be like / parang kaya ko yata.”

It is a reference to one of her most famous hits, “Bakit Pa” which has the first line, “Parang ‘di ko yata kaya.”

Other online users used the meme template in photos of random items and products.

A Twitter user shared a picture of a Mang Inasal counter in a negative photograph filter and quipped that it is its “evil” version.

The original picture featured a counter with a notice to customers saying: “No chicken oil for dine in.”

The barbecue fast food chain is known for serving chicken oils to its patrons.

According to the Know Your Meme website, the evil meme template, also referred as the “evil x be like” meme, is an image macro trend that uses the catchphrase “Evil X Be Like.”

The “x” stands for any word that is desired to be in the particular meme template.

“Meme creators primarily insert a well-known musician or other pop culture icon into the template, then, they change the bottom caption of the image macro to a well-known lyric or quote from that pop culture icon, making it ‘evil,'” the website said.

It said that the trend started on Facebook last September, when a Facebook page posted an image of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with the phrase “Evil MLK be like / I have a nightmare.”

The featured phrase is an opposite equivalent of a line from his popular speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C. on August 1963, “I have a dream.”

Some people also believe that the meme was partly inspired by the “Murder Documentaries Be Like” meme in which two pictures compare a character before and after turning villainous.

“It commonly comes in two types: either two different pictures of the same person in different situations or the exact same picture in inverted colors,” Know Your Meme said.

The meme template is a poke at some crime documentaries which show normal photos of an individual or a group of people on television and then its change in color when the narrator shifts to a more foreboding tone.

Usually, the pictures are of the murderer or the victim.

Effects are applied to make the photographs appear more foreboding. This includes applying a negative photography filter or darkening the picture shown on the screen.