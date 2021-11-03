A popular mobile wallet service warned its users against fake emails asking them to verify their accounts.

In an advisory on November 3, GCash advised their users that they do not send emails for verifying accounts.

“Stay safe online at huwag magpaloko sa fake account verification emails! I-check mo muna ang sender bago mag-click ng kahit anong link sa loob ng email,” it said.

“Remember, GCash will NEVER send an email para i-verify ang account mo!” it added.

In the comments section, some users sent screenshots of emails bearing the e-wallet’s name wherein they were being asked to provide their personal financial information.

The e-wallet app’s Facebook handler responded to some of these comments, saying:

“This email is NOT from GCash, please do not click on the photo/link and never share your personal information such as MPIN, OTP, and GCash card details to anyone or on any sites.”

It also encouraged users who received these emails to report them through their official online Help Center.

The help center shared three key steps for users to protect their accounts from online fraud:

Never share your MPIN with anyone. Be aware of your surroundings. Watch out for possible fraudsters.

GCash has over 48 million users in the country with around ten million transactions made using the mobile application daily.

Government agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the City of Makati have also partnered with the firm to disburse government aid to Filipinos in a safe and convenient manner.