Ayn Bernos nails Disney’s ‘Encanto’ character cosplay

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bet Rousanne Marie “Ayn” Bernos transformed into Isabela Madrigal, a character from Disney’s animated musical movie, “Encanto”, in a video she shared on social media.

Ayn released the video on January 8 after one of her fans requested it on TikTok.

Her fan wrote: “Happy New Year po! Ate Ayn, I feel like you can cosplay as Isabela Madrigal from Disney ‘Encanto.’”

Ayn captioned the video with: “Did somebody call…Señorita Perfecta, Golden Child, panganay na perfectionist na maraming issues??”

She was describing the character of Isabela in the movie.

To complete her transformation, Ayn also shared another video where she performed Isabela’s part of the song titled “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the movie’s official soundtrack.

The video has since earned more than four million views and 743,200 likes on TikTok.

She also posted it on Facebook. It soon got 54,000 views and 7,200 reactions.

Ayn captioned her posts with the line from the animated film’s OST:

“He told me that the life of my dreams would be promised and someday be mine.”

Her cosplay immediately drew praises from her fans. They described Ayn as the “real life Isabela,” citing that the content creator resembles Isabela very much.

“You’re so beautiful (heart emoji). It suits you. Puwede na pang-Disney,” one Facebook user said.

“OMG!!! You are the real-life Isabela! So beautiful!” another online user commented.

One of Ayn’s fans even took the time to edit her photos to juxtapose them with the images of the Disney character.

“Ayn Bernos, Filipino Tiktok Content Creator, Former Educator and a fellow Beauty Queen aspirant cosplayed Isabela Madrigal and it suits her so much,” the Facebook user wrote.

Ayn eventually saw the post. She reshared it and thanked her fan for the edit.

“Thank you for this (heart eyes emoji and plants emojis),” she said.

Disney’s “Encanto” was released on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+, and other selected theaters last November 2021.

The animated musical fantasy comedy film tells the tale of Mirabel Madrigal, the youngest in the Madrigal clan. She is the only one in her family who did not receive a unique gift.

Mirabel tried to save the magic or “miracle” surrounding her home called “Encanto” and her extraordinary family, The Madrigals.

Isabela is Mirabel’s eldest sister.

Ayn, on the other hand, finished at the top 30 of the MUP 2021 pageant.

She is known for her inspirational TikTok videos where she promotes self-love and body positivity among others. She also teaches correct grammar through her platform.

The content creator also previously launched a podcast and a fashion label geared towards empowering Filipino women.

