Content creators land on EDSA billboard through #DiscoveredOnTikTok campaign

From videos to billboards along EDSA.

This was what TikTok content creators experienced when they saw themselves on a billboard mounted along the busiest highway in the metro.

There is also another one propped up along C5.

“One day you’re making TikToks in your room, the next you’re on a billboard along EDSA. Create. Share. Be #DiscoveredOnTikTok,” TikTok Philippines tweeted.

Last Thursday, pharmacist Arshie Larga expressed his amazement when he saw the ads featuring some of the video app’s famous content creators in the country.

“MAY BILLBOARD NA AKO (KAMI) SA EDSA AT SA C5. DATI PANGARAP KO LANG MAGKA-BILLBOARD SA EDSA TAPOS NGAYON NAGKATOTOO NA,” he wrote with emojis of a crying face and a smiling face-with-hearts.

“SOBRANG DREAM COME TRUE!!!” Arshie added.

The content creator also shared the reaction of his mother through the app.

Arshie is a pharmacist working at their family-owned pharmacist who has millions of views and followers on TikTok.

His content mainly delves into healthcare topics covering misinformation on medication, vaccines and COVID-19.

He started making videos with the intent of educating the public by providing his audience with correct information in a span of one minute.

Arshie has since been invited to speak at multiple medical webinars and has been interviewed by local media outlets lots of times.

Professional voice actress Inka Magnaye, another content creator, likewise shared her reaction when she saw a billboard of herself behind EDSA Shrine.

She also tagged fellow “morena” beauty and another content creator, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 bet Ayn Bernos, who was featured on another version.

Inka, who has voiced iconic Filipino commercials, started out on the app by sharing her belly dancing videos, Mafia Point of View (POV) duets and behind-the-scene clips of her recording voice-overs.

She quickly rose to fame on the platform when people found out that she was the in-flight voice of the Philippines’ flag carrier, as well as the voice behind many popular commercials.

Inka has since become a sought-after talent and host for events.

On the other hand, Ayn is known for breaking barriers in Miss Universe Philippines 2020. She started out as a TikTok content creator who promotes self-love by sharing affirmations and confidently posting different aspects of her life from beauty to fashion.

She is also known for teaching lessons about English and Filipino grammar on the video platform.

Ayn has also launched a podcast and a fashion label geared towards empowering Filipinas.

The San Juan beauty landed on the top 30 of MUPH and was dubbed as the “TikTok Star to Miss Universe Philippines aspirant” in media interviews.

The video app is collaborating with content creators like them to further inspire the community to keep on creating unique content through the “#DiscoveredOnTikTok” campaign.

The initiative lets top content creators share how they started their TikTok journey, how this has allowed them to grow online and offline, and how the platform has helped them thrive in their successful careers.